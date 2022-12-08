Assam: Lat Mandal, SI Arrested in Separate Incidents on Bribery Charges

The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday arrested two government employees in two separate incidents on bribery charges.

At first, Lat Mandal of Barama Revenue Circle was arrested in Assam’s Baksa district.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Anup Boro who was caught red handed while accepting demanded money for processing of mutation of lands of the complainant.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh said, “Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped and arrested red-handed Shri Anup Boro, Lat Mandal, Barama Rev Circle while accepting bribe for processing of mutation of land of the complainant.”