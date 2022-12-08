Assam: Lat Mandal, SI Arrested in Separate Incidents on Bribery Charges

The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday arrested two government employees in two separate incidents on bribery charges.
At first, Lat Mandal of Barama Revenue Circle was arrested in Assam’s Baksa district.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Anup Boro who was caught red handed while accepting demanded money for processing of mutation of lands of the complainant.
Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh said, “Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped and arrested red-handed Shri Anup Boro, Lat Mandal, Barama Rev Circle while accepting bribe for processing of mutation of land of the complainant.”
In another separate case, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gohpur Police station on Thursday under bribery charges.
The team caught the SI, identified as Dhiraj Namsudra, red-handed while accepting bribe money for giving relief to the complainant in a criminal case.
In connection to arrested, Singh tweeted, “Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped and arrested red-handed SI Dhiraj Namsudra of Gohpur Police Station while accepting bribe for giving relief to the complainant in a criminal case.”