Three Assam Govt Officials Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

In yet another trap laid by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Tuesday, three government employees were arrested for allegedly accepting bribe.
According to reports, in the first trap, officials of the anti-corruption cell caught red-handed an accountant employed at the office of the District Agricultural Officer in Jorhat district.
The tainted officer has been identified as Rani Bora. She was arrested after she accepted the demanded money as bribe from her co-worker inside the office premises for processing travelling allowance of the complainant.
Taking to platform 'X', the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wrote, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Rani Bora, Accountant of O/O the District Agricultural Officer, Jorhat, after she accepted demanded bribe in the office for processing travelling allowance of the complainant."
In the second trap of the day, two employees working in the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) were trapped and arrested red-handed on bribery charges in Dhubri district.
The two employees who were trapped red-handed today have been identified as a senior assistant Dapendra Nath Brahma and BEEO Naba Krishna Roy in Dhubri's Golakganj.
Reportedly, Dapendra Nath Brahma accepted the bribe in conspiracy with Naba Krishna Roy for the updation of a service book of the complainant.
The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wrote on 'X', "2nd trap of the day! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Dapendra Nath Brahma, Senior Assistant, O/O the BEEO, Golakganj, Dhubri, after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Naba Krishna Roy, BEEO for updation of service book of the complainant."
"In the same trap operation, Naba Krishna Roy, Block Elementary Education Officer, Golokganj, Dist- Dhubri, has also been apprehended for demanding bribe in conspiracy with the Senior Assistant," they further wrote.
Seperate cases have been registered in connection to the two incidents. Finding sufficient evidence against the above-mentioned public servants, they have been arrested and necessary legal follow up action is underway.