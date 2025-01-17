Assam Govt Announces Silpi Pensions For 2024-25

Ahead of Silpi Divas, the Assam government’s cultural affairs department on Thursday announced the recipients of artist pension for 2024-25. According to the official notification, 73 artists from Assam will receive monthly pensions.

On the other hand, the government announced family pensions for the families of 29 artists. The families of these artists, including those who passed away, will receive a monthly pension of Rs 8,000. The move will come into effect from January 17 onwards.

Meanwhile, 179 artists from across different districts of Assam will receive a one-time grant of Rs 50,000 from the government, in addition to the families of 10 artists receiving one-time special assistance. Five differently-abled artists will also receive this one-time grant.

Silpi Pension

One-time grant