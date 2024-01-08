Assam

Law Student from Assam's Mangaldoi Dies of Japanese Encephalitis

As per reports, the girl identified as Susmita Hazarika had been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a long time.
A law student of Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Guwahati, reports emerged on Monday.

After being tested positive for JE, Susmita was admitted to a hospital in Mangaldoi. However, later she was shifted to the GMCH for advanced medical treatment, reports said. 

Unfortunately, she reportedly succumbed to the disease at around 5:30 am on Sunday.

Susmita was a fifth-semester law student, hailing from Mangaldoi's Areng.

