‘Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati’ Film Co-Producer Kamal Bora Dies of JE

Veteran Assamese Film Producer and actor Kamal Bora passed away on Thursday morning in Assam’s Kampur.
According to sources, Bora was undergoing treatment after he tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis, however, today around 8 am, he succumbed to his illness.
Bora was a co-producer in the popular Assamese film ‘Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati’ (1948) which starred Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Late Nipon Goswami among others. Apart from being a co-producer, he also acted in the film.
According to initial information, Bora had been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati and was undergoing treatment for Japanese Encephalitis, however, a few days ago, he was taken from Guwahati to his residence in Kampur.
The renowned producer breathed his last at his residence in Kampur this morning.