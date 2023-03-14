Leaked Photos Hint Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia Bag MasterChef India Trophy

The winner of the cooking competition MasterChef India has gone viral on social media ahead of the finale's broadcast.

A leaked photo on social media hints that Assam boy Nayanjyoti Saikia lifted the winner's trophy of the mega cooking reality show. The photo has gone viral while few weeks are still left for the finale to be broadcasted.

A fan page of the show shared a photo of Nayanjyoti, dressed in the iconic 'MasterChef coat’, holding the trophy and surrounded by crew members who are seen behind him as they wrapped up the shoot for the finale.

Fans of the show quickly congratulated Nayanjyoti on social media, praising his well-deserved win. However, the show has faced criticism recently, with some viewers accusing the judges of being biased towards certain contestants.

Nayanjyoti Saikia, is a self-trained 26-year-old cook from Assam’s Tinsukia. He is a self-trained cook and his Instagram is loaded with his cooking masterpieces.

Nayanjyoti's journey on the show has been a mixed bag, with his performances fluctuating throughout the competition. He caught the attention of chef Vikas Khanna through Instagram, and despite his father's initial reluctance to let him pursue cooking, Nayanjyoti persisted and joined the competition.

MasterChef India 7, which launched in January, is being judged by chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora. Popular chef Vikas Khanna travelled thousands of kilometers to find an Assamese home cook and brought Nayanjyoti as a participant.