‘Received HSLC Maths Paper 3 Days Prior to Exam’, Claims Candidate in Dhemaji

A shocking revelation regarding the question paper leak incidents of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in Assam has come to the fore.

An HSLC candidate in Assam’s Dhemaji district has claimed that he received the question paper for Mathematics subject three days prior to the exam.

The student, whose identity has not been disclosed, spoke in details to the media regarding the Mathematics paper leak.

While speaking to the media, the HSLC candidate said, “I received the Mathematics question paper three days ahead of the exam through a WhatsApp group. I was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘Friends’ few days before the maths exam. There were a total of seven boys in the group. They forwarded me the question paper. I do not know how those boys got my contact.”

The candidate further mentioned that the group was deleted after he revived the question paper.

He said, “I received snapshots of the question paper consisting question no 6 to 21. The questions that I received were an overall of 50 marks. The group was deleted after that.”

Speaking on the persons who were a part of the ‘Friends’ group, the HSLC candidate said, “In the group, there were boys from Lakhimpur and Bokulguri and few other whom I’m don’t know. Surprisingly, they didn’t demand any money from me in return of the question paper.”

The candidate also revealed that the boys in the group claimed that they owned question papers of all subjects.

The Mathematics exam was held on March 6. On the same day, there were reports of the question paper going viral after 15 minutes of the start the exam in Cachar district. Few pictures of the question paper also went viral on social media platforms.

On the first day of the exam on March 3, the question paper of English subject was reportedly leaked from Barpeta district.

However, the SEBA secretary and exam controller Narnarayan Nath had termed the media reports to be false and baseless.