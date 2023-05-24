Leena Doley Takes Charge As Hailakandi Superintendent of Police

Controversial Assam police officer Leena Doley on Wednesday took over the charge of Superintendent of police Hailakandi district.
Doley took over the charge in the presence of Additional Superintendent of police Bidyut Das.
Doley was previously posted at Nagaon as Superintendent of police, however, she was transferred by the Home department amid the ongoing probe into the high-profile death case pertaining to the death of Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in an accident.
On the other hand, Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.
Earlier, Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh during a press conference stated that, after discussions with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state police have decided to transfer all the police officers for the sake of public sentiment and neutral investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to SI Junmoni Rabha's suspicious death.