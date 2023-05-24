SI Junmoni Rabha Death: Nagaon OC Insp. Manoj Rajbongshi Suspended

Amid the ongoing investigation of the death of the SI Junmoni Rabha, four officials namely Rupjyoti Kalita, Additional SP (Crime), Inspector Bhaskar Kalita, OC North Lakhimpur PS, Sanjib Bora, IC Naoboisha outpost, along with Manoj Rajbongshi were closed to Assam Police Headquarters with immediate effect.

The order also stated that the following officials will immediately relinquish charge and report at the Assam police headquarters.