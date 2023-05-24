SI Junmoni Rabha Death: Nagaon OC Insp. Manoj Rajbongshi Suspended

Officer-in-charge (OC) of the Nagaon Sadar Police Station, Inspector Manoj Rajbongshi has been suspended in connection to sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha’s mysterious death case.
Manoj Rajbongshi was one of the four officers who was closed to the Assam Police Headquarters on May 19.
Amid the ongoing investigation of the death of the SI Junmoni Rabha, four officials namely Rupjyoti Kalita, Additional SP (Crime), Inspector Bhaskar Kalita, OC North Lakhimpur PS, Sanjib Bora, IC Naoboisha outpost, along with Manoj Rajbongshi were closed to Assam Police Headquarters with immediate effect.
The order also stated that the following officials will immediately relinquish charge and report at the Assam police headquarters.
Another police officer of sub-inspector (UB) rank was alos closed to the Assam police headquarters on Saturday. The sub-inspector identified as Abhajyoti Rabha of Nagaon DEF has been asked to immediately report at the Assam police headquarters in Ulubari.
Meanwhile, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has officially stated that after reviewing every angle related to the case and after discussions with the CID Assam and senior police officers of Assam police headquarters has recommended the Assam government to transfer of investigations of all the four cases that been registered in Assam’s Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).