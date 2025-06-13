Leena Doley Transferred to Dhubri in Key Assam Police Reshuffle

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle carried out in the interest of public service, the Government of Assam has ordered the transfer and posting of three senior police officers of the Assam Police Service (APS).

As per official notifications issued on Friday, Amitava Sinha, APS (DR-1997), who was serving as Senior Superintendent of Police (Organized Crime) in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam, has been transferred and posted as the Senior Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi. He replaces Leena Doley, APS (DR-2002), who has now been posted as the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhubri.

Smti Doley’s transfer comes vice Navin Singh, APS (DR-2004), the outgoing SSP of Dhubri. Singh has been appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (Organized Crime), CID, Assam — the post vacated by Amitava Sinha.

