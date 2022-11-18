13 left-wing extremists lay down arms in Assam

13 left-wing extremists surrendered in Dibrugarh and Cachar districts of Assam on Thursday.

The cadres were associates of CPI-(Maoist) leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias ‘Kanchan Da’ who was arrested earlier this year.

Special Director General of Police, GP Singh tweeted, “13 cadres of proscribed CPI-M joined mainstream today – leaving the path of violence behind – at Dibrugarh and Cachar. They are associates of CPI-M leader Aru Kumar Bhattacharjee @Kanchan da who was arrested earlier this year by @assampolice."