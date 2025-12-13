'Left Without Medical Aid for 75 Minutes’: SIT Chargesheet on Zubeen Garg Murder

Several explosive details have surfaced in the SIT chargesheet related to the murder of Zubeen Garg.

According to the chargesheet, Zubeen Garg was left without any medical assistance on the seashore for nearly 75 minutes. An ambulance was arranged only after one and a half hours, despite information about him drowning in the sea.

The report further states that no medical help was provided even after authorities were informed about the incident. Shockingly, Zubeen Garg was taken to Singapore without a valid fitness certificate.

The chargesheet alleges that on the instructions of Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen was made to consume alcohol throughout the night. It further states that Shyamkanu handed over the liquor bottle to Amritprabha Mahanta to give it to Zubeen.

In another grave allegation, the SIT report claims that Siddharth attempted to profit after Zubeen’s death, and that Zubeen’s money was invested by Siddharth in Hotel Heritage and Mahabir Aqua.

"Mahabir Aqua" is a packaged drinking water company that is owned by Siddharth Sharma

The chargesheet also highlights that Shyamkanu Mahanta showed gross negligence in ensuring security and medical care, which significantly contributed to the tragedy.

