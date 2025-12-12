SIT Submits 3,500-Page Charge Sheet in Zubeen Garg Death Case at CJM Court

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has formally submitted the charge sheet in the mysterious death case of popular singer Zubeen Garg at the CJM court, Guwahati, marking a significant development in the high-profile investigation.

Registered under FIR No. 18/2025, the 3,500-page charge sheet was submitted on Friday by Rosy Kalita, along with SIT officials. The submission was part of a team led by SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta, which also included Moromi Medhi and Nab Dekai.

The comprehensive document reflects the depth and scale of the investigation, which has been ongoing for several months, underscoring the meticulous efforts of the SIT in probing the singer’s mysterious death.

On the day of the submission, a large crowd of Zubeen Garg’s fans gathered outside the court. Meanwhile, on social media, a digital campaign under the banner “Justice for Zubeen” is gaining momentum, demanding justice for the late singer.

According to SIT officials, more than 300 individuals were interrogated during the probe to uncover details surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

So far, seven individuals linked to the case have been arrested. They include organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, cousin Sandipan Garg (DSP), and PSOs Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, all of whom remain in judicial custody.

Earlier, SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta said that the charge sheet will now pave the way for the next phase of judicial proceedings, bringing Assam closer to clarity on the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

