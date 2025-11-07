Legendary Nagara Artist Ramcharan Bharali Passes Away

Renowned folk artist Ramcharan Bharali, celebrated for his mastery of the traditional Nagara Naam performance, passed away late Thursday night. After having his evening meal, Bharali suddenly fell ill and breathed his last, leaving Assam’s folk arts community in profound grief.

Upon hearing the news of his demise, admirers and well-wishers gathered at his residence early Friday morning to pay their respects. Several artists associated with Nagara performances also visited to offer their final tributes to the departed maestro.

Bharali remained active on stage until just days before his passing, performing Nagara across various parts of the state. Wherever he performed, audiences were captivated by his charm and infectious enthusiasm. Known for his warm smile and generosity, he brought joy not only to spectators but also to fellow artists, becoming a beloved figure across generations.

Beyond his artistic contributions, Bharali held the distinction of being the first folk artist in Assam to receive a pension in recognition of his lifelong dedication to the arts. In recognition of his extraordinary contribution, the Assam Natya Sanmilani honored him with the prestigious title of Nagara Surya.