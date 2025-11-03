Breaking: Assam’s Flute Maestro Dipak Sarma Passes Away in Chennai

Dipak Sarma, known for the magical tunes he created in his flute, is sadly, no more with us. As per information received, he breathed his last today in a Chennai hospital at around 6.15 AM.

The flute maestro had been critically ill and was hospitalised in a Guwahati hospital last month. Sarma was taken to Chennai for improved treatment.

The revered flutist of Assam was born in Panigaon billage of Nalbari district. Although he received accolades at various spheres, the last moments of his life witnessed grave financial crisis. Assam CM declared a financial assistance of 5 lakh to him in October 2025.

