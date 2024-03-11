Leopard Attack Leaves Three Injured in Assam's Charaideo

In a startling incident early today, three individuals were wounded in a leopard attack at Ward No. 1 of Borhat Basti in Charaideo District. Anit Kullu, aged 36 and a resident of the area, was among those attacked while carrying out personal errands. Additionally, Sainik Tanti and Raj were also injured in the same incident.
Prompt medical attention was provided to all the victims, with immediate treatment initiated at Sapekhati. However, individuals requiring further medical assistance were transferred to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for advanced care.
In a turn of events, local residents, filled with anger and fear, chased down the leopard responsible for the attack and killed it. Additionally, in an act of extreme anguish, they mutilated the animal by removing its teeth, nails, and tail.