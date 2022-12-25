Assam: Leopard Attack Leaves 1 Person Critically Injured in Sonari

One person sustained severe injuries after a leopard attacked him in Assam’s Sonari on Sunday.
According to sources, the incident took place in Gowala Pothar where the leopard attacked a worker leaving him critically injured.
The worker has been identified as Zamir Singh Munda and the incident occurred at Naphuk Regional Forest Department of Charaideo.
Meanwhile, the forest department people reached the spot and recovered Munda. He was immediately rushed to District Hospital sustaining severe injuries.
Speaking to media, Munda said that he was attacked from behind.
On the first week of December, two women were grievously injured after a leopard attacked them while they were working at a tea estate in Dibrugarh district.
The two women were identified as Astrita Kujur and Anita Tirki of the Khowang tea estate.
Following the incident, the duo was admitted to the tea garden hospital in Moran where they are being treated.
Locals said that the leopard had been taking refuge at the tea garden and attacked when the two women were plucking tea leaves.