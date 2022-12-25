Assam: Leopard Attack Leaves 1 Person Critically Injured in Sonari

One person sustained severe injuries after a leopard attacked him in Assam’s Sonari on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Gowala Pothar where the leopard attacked a worker leaving him critically injured.

The worker has been identified as Zamir Singh Munda and the incident occurred at Naphuk Regional Forest Department of Charaideo.

Meanwhile, the forest department people reached the spot and recovered Munda. He was immediately rushed to District Hospital sustaining severe injuries.

Speaking to media, Munda said that he was attacked from behind.