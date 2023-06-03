Leopard Attacks NRL Worker inside Refinery, Hospitalised

A Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) worker sustained grievous injury after being attacked by a leopard inside the pipeline yard on Friday evening.
The injured NRL worker identified as David Saikia suffered injuries on his hands and back. According to sources, Saikia is currently undergoing treatment at the Vivekananda Kendra NRL Hospital.
Speaking to the media, Saikia said, “I was along with my four colleagues entered incident the pipe yard of the NRL to get some pipes during the official hours. There was not enough light so I couldn't see the leopard standing next to me and a few minutes later it attacked.”
Last month, at least two persons, including a woman, sustained grievous injuries after a leopard on the prowl attacked them in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari area on Friday causing panic among the local residents.
The injured were immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
The injured have been identified as Suman Kumar Singh and Munair Devi who sustained injuries on their head and hands including other parts of the body.