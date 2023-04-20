Leopard Carcass Found in Assam’s Jorhat

A carcass of a leopard was found lying on an isolated pond near the Madhavdev Library in Dhekiakhuwa, nearly 7 kilometers from Teok in Jorhat, on Thursday.

A team of Forest department officials visited the place and pulled out the carcass from the water after being informed by locals.

The leopard is feared to have died 10-12 days back.

Meanwhile, local people of the area claimed that several leopards are being straying out in the area for the last couple of years, creating a fear psychosis amongst the masses.

Thus, they urged the forest department to look into the matter on a priority basis.

Last month, a leopard was brutally lynched to death in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident has been reported from Tengani in Golaghat's Barpathar on Friday.

According to sources, the leopard allegedly attacked a woman named Pinky Saikia this afternoon while she was grazing cattle nearby a tea garden.

Soon after, locals gathered at the spot and rescued the woman. However, two other persons were reportedly injured when they tried to save the woman from the clutches of the leopard.

The fiery mob brutally killed the leopard and chopped it off to pieces.

The locals then buried the body of the leopard.