Mob Chops Off Leopard in Assam's Golaghat

In a heinous act, a leopard was brutally lynched to death in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident has been reported from Tengani in Golaghat's Barpathar on Friday.

According to sources, the leopard allegedly attacked a woman named Pinky Saikia this afternoon while she was grazing cattle nearby a tea garden.

Soon after, locals gathered at the spot and rescued the woman. However, two other persons were reportedly injured when they tried to save the woman from the clutches of the leopard.

Meanwhile, the fiery mob brutally killed the leopard and chopped it off to pieces. The locals also buried the leopard after killing it.

The three injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Golaghat Civil Hospital.

On the other hand, officials of the Assam Forest Department and the police arrived very late at the spot after being informed about the incident. They exhumed the body of the leopard and sent it for post-mortem report.

In another tragic incident a few days back, a leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Assam’s Bongaigaon.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Kakaijana where a speeding truck on National Highway No. 117 hit the leopard. The Kakaijana area is known as the home for leopards and golden monkeys.

Meanwhile, the forest department urged the people traveling through the area to be conscious of the speed limit.