Assam: Leopard Found Dead With Claws, Teeth Removed

An adult leopard was found dead at a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

The carcass of the leopard was recovered from Teporsali village near Moran town of the district.

According to information, the claws and teeth were found removed from the animal.

It may be mentioned that leopard had been terrorizing the locality since a long time.

Meanwhile, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass.

It is suspected that leopard was murdered however the exact cause of its death will be ascertained after a post-mortem, forest officials said.

Earlier this month, a leopard was rescued from Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Govt. Film & Television Institute in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The animal had strayed into the institute after which it was caged with the help of forest authorities.

Soon after, the leopard was released to its safe habitat at Sila Range in North Kamrup Forest Division.

No injuries or loss to any property were incurred, sources said.