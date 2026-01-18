“Let Them Oppose, Assam Dreams Big,” CM Sarma Targets Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today launched a sharp attack on the Congress while attending the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Kaziranga elevated corridor project at Mouchanda field in Kaliabor.

Addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister said Assam has reached a crucial milestone on the path of modern development. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state a major infrastructure project aimed at protecting Kaziranga’s wildlife, stating that nearly Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for the elevated corridor.

“The 34-kilometre-long elevated corridor is a historic gift for the people of Assam. On behalf of the people, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. This project will reduce the travel time between Guwahati and Jorhat by nearly one hour,” Sarma said.

Taking a strong stance on law and order and conservation, the Chief Minister asserted that illegal encroachment and poaching in Kaziranga have been curbed. “No one can encroach upon Kaziranga anymore, and no one can kill rhinos there now,” he said, adding that Assam has emerged as a confident and determined state.

Sarma also issued a direct challenge to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who has opposed the elevated corridor project. “Let Gaurav Gogoi continue opposing it. Assam dreams big now. We are determined to make Assam one of the best states in the country,” he said.

In a politically charged remark, the Chief Minister said Assam would not bow down to anyone attempting to threaten or undermine the state’s progress.

Highlighting recent developments in railway connectivity, Sarma noted that Prime Minister Modi has gifted Assam three new trains within two days. He thanked the Prime Minister for strengthening rail infrastructure in the state, calling it a major boost for connectivity and development.

