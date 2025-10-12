"Zubeen Da Was a Voice of Unity": Pijush Hazarika Urges Fans to Uphold Harmony

Minister Pijush Hazarika made an appeal to the people of the Assam through his social media , urging restraint and respect in the wake of massive outpourings of grief following the death of Zubeen Garg.

In the post, Hazarika described himself as a lifelong fan of the late artist. “Let me repeat once again, I am a Zubeen admirer. I personally bought his cassettes like Anamika and Maya from shops with my own hands. We grew up listening to his songs; we spent our youth with Zubeen’s music,” Hazarika wrote.

The minister said that he also shares a personal bond with Zubeen’s family.

“Our connection is not just musical — it’s deeply personal,” he added,

However, Pijush strongly condemned the recent trend of extreme protests, particularly those involving culturally inappropriate acts. “While we all want justice for our beloved artist, I strongly oppose anyone staging dramatic acts in front of cameras like tearing one’s sacred thread (logun) in protest,” he said.

Hazarika said such acts of retaliation are against Assam’s long-standing tradition of tolerance and harmony. “This incident is against our Sanatan cultural values. Zubeen da has always been a voice of unity and social awareness. We must not let differences divide us,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to justice, Hazarika assured that the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death is being conducted under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“As a minister, I can firmly say that under the leadership of our Hon’ble Chief Minister, the inquiry is progressing swiftly and sincerely,” he stated.

Appealing to fans and the public, Hazarika urged everyone to show their love for Zubeen through dignity and unity, not through actions that hurt social harmony. “Let us remember Zubeen by upholding the ideals he stood for by spreading love, music, and togetherness,” he said.

