Govt Open to Talks: Pijush Hazarika Urges AKRSU to Call Off Jan 21 Bandh

Assam’s Minister of Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, has urged the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) to reconsider its planned 12-hour state-wide bandh on January 21, emphasizing the potential disruption to socio-economic activities.

Hazarika made a strong appeal for constructive dialogue instead of protest. “Calling a bandh at this juncture would be detrimental to Assam’s economic momentum, particularly as we gear up for Advantage Assam 2.0, a flagship initiative aimed at industrializing the state and fostering economic growth. A shutdown now would be perilous,” he asserted.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing the Koch Rajbongshi community’s longstanding demands—particularly their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and resolution of issues concerning Kamatapur—Hazarika reiterated that the administration remains open to discussions.

“We respect the democratic right to protest but urge AKRSU to prioritize dialogue over disruption. The Chief Minister, currently on an international tour promoting Advantage Assam 2.0, will meet AKRSU representatives upon his return,” he assured.

The minister also highlighted various initiatives undertaken to uplift the community, including reserving 13 medical seats for Koch Rajbongshi students and facilitating their admission to premier institutions such as IITs.

Protests Over Delayed ST Status

The bandh call comes amid growing frustration over the delay in granting ST status to six communities—Adivasi/Tea Tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch Rajbongshi. The demand, which dates back to 2014, was initially assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his post-election speech that year.

Despite the fact that all six communities reportedly fulfill the five criteria for ST classification—including evidence of primitive traits, distinct culture, geographic isolation, reluctance to assimilate with the general population, and socio-economic backwardness—the decision has been repeatedly deferred. Reports suggest that both the state and central governments fear backlash from existing tribal groups, who have expressed discontent over the proposed inclusions.

Earlier, on January 17, the Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad had confirmed AKRSU’s decision to call for the state-wide bandh in protest against the government’s alleged inaction.

As tensions rise, the state government hopes to resolve the issue through negotiation rather than confrontation, urging stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions rather than resorting to disruptive measures.