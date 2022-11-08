Seven Held For Passing Lewd Comments at Minor Girls In Assam

Assam police have arrested seven youths for allegedly passing lewd comments at two minor girls in Hailakandi district.

Following the arrest, all seven of them were remanded to judicial custody by a court where they were produced.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of the protection of children from of sexual offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against them.

According to reports, they allegedly passed vulgar comments against two minor girl students of a Middle English School at Lala area when they were travelling towards Hailakandi from Bilaipur area.

Reportedly, the head master and some other teachers of the school chased them on motorcycles and tried to confront them, but they could not catch them. They later informed the police about the incident.

"We registered a case under the POCSO Act based on the complaint lodged by the head master of Chandrapur ME School and arrested all seven accused persons from Bilaipur area along Assam-Mizoram border. They allegedly made vulgar comments at two minor girl students of the school. We have produced the arrested persons before the court and the court sent them to the judicial custody," Alongbar Basumatary, Officer-in-Charge of Lala police station said.

The arrested youths have been identified as Kashim Uddin, Rejaul Islam, Barbhuiya, Samir Uddin, Sharif Uddin, Afjal Hussain and Najmul Hoque.