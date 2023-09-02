Lifeless Body Of Assam Man Found In West Bengal; Family Suspects Foul Play

In a heart-wrenching incident, the lifeless body of a 37-year-old man was discovered in West Bengal’s Katwa on Friday night.
According to sources, Pradip Phukan had embarked on a journey to Kerala in pursuit of employment opportunities on August 29. However, his life took a tragic turn when his mutilated body was found lying on a railway track.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain shrouded in mystery, with the family suspecting foul play. They speculate that Pradip may have been a victim of a heinous crime and that his body was subsequently discarded on a train staircase.
It is to be mentioned that Pradip Phukan was a resident of Selenguri in Kakopatha. He leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and two children.
Further details awaited.