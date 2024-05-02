Lightning Strike Claims Lives of 2 Minors in Assam's Cachar, 2 Injured

Two minor boys died and two others were grievously injured after being hit by a lightning strike in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday, reports said.
According to information received, a heavy hailstorm hit the Ganganagar locality of Cachar this evening when the four boys were walking on the road. The boys then resorted to take shelter in the waiting shed.
Just then, lightning hit them which consequently led to the death of two of the minors on the spot and left two others injured, reports said.
Reportedly, two injured kids were admitted to a hospital for treatment by the locals. The duo is said to be in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident and recovered the bodies of the deceased minors. They were then shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem.