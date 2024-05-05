Lightning Strike Kills Mother-Daughter Duo in Assam's Barpeta

A mother-daughter duo tragically died after being struck by lightning in Barpeta district of Assam, reports said on Sunday.
The deceased are Momiron Nessa (60) and her daughter Joshna Khatun (20). Reportedly, an 11-year-old boy named Iqbal Hussain also sustained major injuries and is undergoing treatment at Barpeta Civil Hospital.
The incident occurred at Saorachara village in Barpeta earlier today when a lightning struck the three persons while they were sitting outside their home.
Following the incident, they were rushed to the nearby medical facility in a critical condition. Unfortunately, despite efforts, the mother and daughter succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.
This incident has caused widespread shock and concern throughout the region.