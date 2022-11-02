ICC Mens T20 WC: India Top Group 2 After Win Over Bangladesh

Fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, superb bowling spells by bowlers helped India clinch a 5-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed clash of Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh's chase with his 60 coming off 27 balls but the batter failed to guide his team home. For India Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets each.

With three wins in their hands out of four matches, India are the Group 2 table topper with six points. On the other hand, Bangladesh are in third place with four points.

Chasing a target of 185, Bangladesh got off to a flying start as their opener Litton Das hammered Indian bowlers all around the ground.

Litton slammed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 16 runs while hitting one six and back-to-back two fours in the 3rd over of the innings. Litton in red-hot form single-handedly took his team's score to the beyond 50-run mark in the 6th over of the game.

Bangladesh opener Litton also brought up his 21-ball half-century with a stunning six off Mohammed Shami's delivery.

After seven overs of the game, the rain stopped the play and Bangladesh needed 119 runs in 78 balls with Litton Das at 59* and Najmul Hossain Shanto playing at an unbeaten 7 off 16 balls. Bangladesh's score read 66 without a loss in 7 overs.

At that stage Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. The play resumed and Bangladesh's revised target was 151 in 16 overs - they need another 85 in nine overs with all wickets in hand.

Team India struck in the first over after the rain break. Litton Das was sent packing after scoring 60 off 27 balls by KL Rahul who delivered a brilliant direct hit to run out Bangladesh's opener to keep India in the game.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan then came out to bat. Mohammed Shami was brought back into the attack and the Indian veteran pacer gave another blow to Bangladesh as he removed Shanto for 21 off 25 balls.

The left-handed batter Afif Hossain then came out to bat at the crease. Shakib then hammered Ravichandran Ashwin for 11 runs with two four in the 11th over of the innings to ease some pressure from his team.

Young speedster Arshdeep Singh gave Bangladesh double blows as he sent Hossain and Shakib packing to bring India back in the game, leaving Bangla Tigers tottering at 101/4.

New batters Nurul Hasan and Yasir Ali then came to the crease. At that point, Bangladesh kept losing a wicket as their batter Yasir Ali was sent back to the pavilion by Hardik Pandya after scoring just one run. In the same over Pandya struck again to dismiss Mosaddek Hossain for 6, leaving Bangladesh at 108/6.

The equation went down and Bangladesh needed 31 off 12 balls. In the second-last over Taskin Ahmed slammed Pandya for one four and one six, but the Indian all-rounder handled the pressure to close out the over with Bangladesh needing 20 runs in 6 balls.

Arshdeep was handed the ball to bowl the last over of the match and Nurul Hasan slammed a six on the second delivery of the over.

The young pacer held his nerve as Bangladesh needed 7 runs in 1 ball but Arshdeep closed out the match and handed Team India a 5-run victory in the rain-curtailed 16-over match.

Earlier, the fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India reach a powerful 184/6 in their 20 overs in their Group 2, Super 12 match.

Virat (64*) had a historic outing as not only his score powered India to a huge total, but he also became highest run scorer in T20 WC history. KL Rahul (50) also found form. Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.