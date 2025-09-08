Litsong Rongphar Arrested; Demanded Eviction Of Non-Karbis From Karbi Anglong

Youth leader and social activist from Karbi Anglong, Litsong Rongphar, was arrested by the Diphu police on Monday. Rongphar had been spearheading massive campaigns demanding the eviction of Bengali and Bihari settlers from the VGR-BGR lands of Karbi Anglong.

Rongphar, who also leads the Karbi organisations, had in recent weeks been conducting inspections of land documents belonging to Bengali residents in Howraghat’s Rongkut area. He, along with allied organisations, had been pressing for the cancellation of land pattas issued to all non-tribal residents in the district.

The campaign triggered sharp opposition from the Bengali Youth Student Federation, which staged protests and warned against targeting the community.

Amid rising tensions, Diphu police moved in and arrested Rongphar. He is currently being held at the Diphu police station, officials confirmed.

