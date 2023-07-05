Live Ammunition Being Smuggled into Manipur Seized Along Assam-Nagaland Border

A huge quantity of ammunition that was allegedly transported to violence-hit Manipur has been seized from the Assam-Nagaland border.
The ammunition was seized when an Alto car bearing registration number NL07CA-5892 which was traveling towards Manipur was intercepted by the Dilai Police at Purona Lahorijan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday.
Two persons have been arrested by the police in connection to the incident. The duo has been identified as Halabo and William Thumai, sources said. The duo hail from Manipur’s Tamenglong, police said.
Reportedly, a total of 330 rounds of live ammunition have been seized from the car.
Further, the police have also filed a case in regard to the incident as the two persons did not possess any kind of verified documents or arms license.
Restricting the ammunition-laden car from heading toward violence hit-Manipur can be regarded as an accomplishment for the police amidst widespread turmoil in the state.
On the other hand, a delegation of five MPs from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) will visit violence-stricken Manipur on July 6.
The delegation will be on a three-day visit to the state, from July 6-8. The visit is aimed to express solidarity with the affected people, study the situation on the ground and talk to all stakeholders, including the authorities, to restore normalcy to the state at the earliest, CPI(M) informed on Wednesday.
A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the CPI(M) read, “CPI and CPI(M) have decided to send a delegation of 5 MPs to Manipur from 6-8 July to express solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur, to study the situation on the ground, and talk to the authorities for restoring normalcy.”
As per an official release, the CPI(M) delegation will meet the Manipur Governor on July 7 and will address the media on July 8.