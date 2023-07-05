Live Ammunition Being Smuggled into Manipur Seized Along Assam-Nagaland Border

On the other hand, a delegation of five MPs from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) will visit violence-stricken Manipur on July 6.

The delegation will be on a three-day visit to the state, from July 6-8. The visit is aimed to express solidarity with the affected people, study the situation on the ground and talk to all stakeholders, including the authorities, to restore normalcy to the state at the earliest, CPI(M) informed on Wednesday.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the CPI(M) read, “CPI and CPI(M) have decided to send a delegation of 5 MPs to Manipur from 6-8 July to express solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur, to study the situation on the ground, and talk to the authorities for restoring normalcy.”

As per an official release, the CPI(M) delegation will meet the Manipur Governor on July 7 and will address the media on July 8.