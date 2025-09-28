“Lives Like a King, Students Suffer”: Protesters Demand VC’s Removal at Tezpur University

Tezpur University is once again in turmoil as protests against Vice Chancellor Dr. Shambhunath Singh intensify. Students, teachers, and staff have joined forces to demand his removal, alleging widespread financial and administrative irregularities that have undermined the university’s credibility.

The university’s employees’ association has accused Singh and his associates of running a “corrupt nexus,” claiming that lavish spending by the VC comes at the expense of students and faculty. “He drinks coffee from Starbucks billed to the university, rarely stays on campus, and travels abroad frequently with travel costs borne by the institution,” Samaresh Barman, who recently stepped down as the institution’s Public Relations Officer, said. “His foreign travel expenses alone can reach Rs 10 lakh at a time. Meanwhile, students and staff endure poor hostel conditions with malfunctioning fans and no air conditioning. He lives like a king, while others struggle in heat and humidity.”

On September 27, members of the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) formally accused Singh of “serious financial and administrative irregularities,” highlighting issues in procurement, contract management, and construction projects funded by the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA). Newly constructed hostels, they claimed, already show cracks, seepage, and faulty amenities.

TUTA president Kusum Bania said the association has submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding Singh’s immediate removal. “There is a blatant lack of transparency and accountability. The same vendors repeatedly receive contracts, and faculty are pressured to certify work without proper documentation,” he said.

The association also highlighted administrative chaos, including the removal of the Pro-VC position, irregular appointments, arbitrary suspensions of staff, and vacancies in critical posts such as Registrar. “The VC has created unauthorized posts and granted excessive perks. Shortages of teaching and administrative staff have forced research scholars into teaching roles, slowing down the university’s functioning,” Bania added.

In addition, TUTA condemned Singh for making “disrespectful remarks” about Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, which sparked outrage among faculty and students.

Prof. Singh could not be contacted for comment. This is not the first time northeastern universities have faced such protests; in November 2024, similar allegations were raised against VC Prabha Shankar Shukla of NEHU, who has since remained off campus.

The campus atmosphere at Tezpur University remains tense, with students and staff vowing to continue their agitation until accountability is enforced.

Also Read: “Can’t Be Part of a System That Stifles Voices”: Tezpur University’s PRO Resigns