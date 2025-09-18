Floods Disrupt Golaghat Exams: Class IX, X and Elementary Exams Postponed

The flood situation in Golaghat district has forced the postponement of school examinations, affecting both high school and elementary students.

In an official notification issued by the Inspector of Schools, Golaghat District Circle, it was informed that the Half-Yearly Examinations for Classes IX and X, which were scheduled to begin on September 20, 2025, have been deferred. Similarly, all examinations of elementary schools under the district have also been postponed until further notice.

The decision was taken in compliance with the instructions of the District Commissioner, keeping in mind the difficulties faced by students and schools in flood-affected areas.

Authorities further stated that the examinations will now be conducted immediately after the Durga Puja vacation. The revised timetable will be issued in due course.

District Elementary Education Officer-cum-Inspector of Schools (in-charge), Shri Hemagiri Narah, signed the notification, requesting all concerned institutions, teachers, students, and guardians to take note of the revised schedule.

