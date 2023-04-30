Locals in Assam’s Nagaon Allege Embezzlement of Govt Funds, Demand Probe

Locals of Rupohihat in Assam’s Nagaon district have lodged a complaint against concerned authorities after massive embezzlement of funds was reported at the Hatipara Gaon Panchayat.
As per allegations leveled, massive funds have been misappropriated in the name of the construction of a reading room (Meherab) of Barpeta Ancholic Edgah which was estimated at Rs 3,00,000 in the financial year 2018-19 and 2019-20. Apart from this, Rs 1,60,000 have been misappropriated in connection to the construction of an iron gate at the Edgah.
The allegations have been leveled against a teacher named Abdul Barek, who is the general secretary of the Barpeta Anchalik Edgah Committee. The teacher has been accused of embezzling funds from several government schemes and funds which had been allotted for the development work of the Edgah.
The local residents have filed a written complaint to the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) against those involved in the corruption. They have also demanded a high-level probe into the incident.
One of the locals said, “A huge amount of funds that was meant for the Edgah have been embezzled by Abdul Barek. We appeal to the police to launch a detailed probe into the incident.”