Locals Set Ablaze Naga National Council Camp at Assam-Manipur Border

In a sensational incident, a camp of the Naga National Council (NNC) was vandalized and set ablaze by locals of Namdailong Punji along the Assam-Manipur border, reports said on Thursday.
According to reports, in the last few days, the cadres of NNC have allegedly intensified their operations at the Namdailong Punji locality. Reports also said that cadres of the political organization had been creating a menace in the area for a long time.
Reportedly, the cadres indulged in various illegal activities like extortion, and racketeering, among others causing nuisance among locals.
Further, on December 12, a firing incident was reported at a temporary camp of the organization situated at Namdailong Punji, sources said. In the incident, a cadre was allegedly shot dead by another militant during a meeting was underway.
Right after this, the situation turned chaotic at the area, sources said. At least three hardcore cadres of the NNC were reportedly apprehended after the security forces conducted search operations at the Assam-Manipur border. The cadres had admitted that they are active cadres and area commanders of the NNC, sources said.
In the wake of this incident, locals of Namdailong set ablaze the temporary camp of the outfit today.