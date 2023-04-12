Locals Thrash Cattle Rustlers in Assam’s Cachar

The locals of an area thrashed two cattle rustlers in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Katigora area in Cachar where a group of angry locals thrashed the rustlers who were attempting to steal cattle from the village.

The locals nabbed them while they were attempting to steal the cattle.

The police reached the spot after receiving information regarding the matter and launched lathi charge on the locals to control the situation to avoid any law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the rustlers were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in critical condition for medical attention.

On April 1, Assam police had foiled a major cattle smuggling bid at Jamugurihat under Assam’s Sonitpur district.

As many as 40 cattle heads were rescued from a truck during a routine check at National Highway no 15.

According to police, the driver along with the handyman fled from the spot, leaving the truck behind.

It was learnt that the truck was en route Tezpur from Lakhimpur before being intercepted at Jamugurihat.

A manhunt was launched to trace the driver and the handyman, police said.