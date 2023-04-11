Locals Vandalize Police Vehicle After Tragic Road Mishap in Assam’s Nagaon

Situation turned volatile in Nagaon district of Assam after three persons died in a tragic road accident on Monday night.

The incident has been reported from Nagaon’s Chakarigaon.

Post the road mishap, a huge turmoil occurred at the incident spot. Maeanhwile, the Nagaon Police and the Traffic Police arrived at the spot after being informed. Some agitated locals involved in a heated argument with the police and also attacked their vehicles.

During the clash, the officer-in-charge (OC), Traffic, identified as Robin Phukan was also injured.

According to information, three persons who were riding on a two-wheeler hit a truck from behind last night. The trio died on the spot after the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Bikram Das, Madhurjyo Das and Pankaj Das. The three deceased persons were residents of Nagaon’s Dimoruguri.

It may be mentioned that a similar incident was reported from Assam's Dibrugarh yesterday.

The situation turned chaotic after three women tea labourers died following a tragic road accident in the morning hours in the Dikom locality in Dibrugarh.

As per reports, the agitated public staged a road blocked near the Nahartali bypass in Dikom by burning tyres and attacked a police vehicle in the evening which led to the situation turning chaotic.

The police later resorted to blank fire to disburse the agitated crowd. However, no casualties were reported during the protest.

Earlier in the day, a speeding car mowed down three women (tea labourers) near the Nahartali bypass in the morning hours. Two of them died on the spot, while another succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The deceased were identified as Meena Bedia, Rita Bedia, Sunita Bhatta.

An investigation is yet to be initiated in connection with the matter and further information is awaited.