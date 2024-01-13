Locals Violate Ban on Fishing at Kaziranga National Park, Section 144 Breached

Just two days after fishing activities at beels across Kaziranga National Park in Assam were prohibited, several locals were seen fishing at Haldhibari area of the national park on Saturday morning, violating Section 144 imposed in the area.
Notably, the Kaliabor sub-division administration in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday announced the imposition of the prohibitory provisions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) ahead of Bhogali Bihu.
Reportedly, hundreds of people living around Kaziranga National Park were seen fishing at a beel in the Kohora Forest Range early this morning. This consequently led to the breach of Section 144 which prohibits the accumulation of five or more people around water bodies in the region.
According to sources, the district administration and police have arrived at the area to monitor the situation.
The decision to impose Section 144 was taken keeping in mind the need for the conservation of natural resources and biodiversity at the national park.
As per sources, the provisions of Section 144 is being implemented across all areas coming under the Burhapahar forest range, along with at Potali Beel, Deusur, Ghorakati, Tunikati, and Deupani.