Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury Participates in IOCL’s CER Initiative

Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Barpeta, Phani Bhusan Choudhury inaugurated a 50-bedded Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre for Mother and Child and a 500 LPM Medical Oxygen Gas Generation plant at the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital on July 5.
The MP also laid the foundation stone for the Renovation and Development of the Birjhora Higher Secondary School playground in Bongaigaon.
The schemes have been taken up under the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) initiatives of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bongaigaon Refinery.
Shri Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner, Bongaigaon; Shri Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head, Bongaigaon Refinery; Shri Mihir Singhal, CGM (TS, HS&E); Shri Keshav Chandra Daimary, GM I/C(HR); Shri Musukha Boro, GM (EMS) and other senior officials from Bongaigaon Refinery and District Administration, Bongaigaon were present.
A request was received from the Office of the District Commissioner, Bongaigaon for setting up a NutritionalRehabilitation Ward at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for mothers and newborn babies. Bongaigaon Refinery readily accepted the proposal and constructed the 50-bedded Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre. The Centre has been provided will all the requisite medical facilities inclusive of a Generator. The rehabilitation Centre would provide quality healthcare services to mothers and newborn babies during the antenatal, intra-natal and post-natal period.
The IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery has installed and commissioned a 500 LPM Medical Oxygen Gas generation plant with a booster compressor for cylinder refilling at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital.
Phani Bhusan Choudhury appreciated the contributions of Bongaigaon Refinery towards society. He said that the facilities provided by the refinery will go a long way in providing additional basic health facilities in the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital. He requested the concerned departments to maintain the facilities provided.
The Lok Sabha), Barpeta laid the foundation stone for the renovation and development of Birjhora H S School playground. This playground serves as a hub for various sporting and community activities. This renovation and development of the playground will be carried out by Bongaigaon Refinery.
An MoU was also signed between the IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery and Office of the District Commissioner, Bongaigaon for the Renovation and Development of Birjhora Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon in the gracious presence of Shri Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Hon’ble MP (Lok Sabha), Barpeta.
Shri Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner, Bongaigaon, Shri Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head, Bongaigaon Refinery, Shri Mihir Singhal, CGM (TS&HSE), Shri Keshav Chandra Daimary, GM I/C(HR), Shri Musukha Boro, GM(EMS), Mrs Hemonti Bala Ray Barman, Principal Incharge, Birjhora Mahavidyalaya and other senior officials from District Administration, Bongaigaon were present at the occasion.
Bongaigaon Refinery as a responsible corporation has always been at the forefront of bringing positive changes to its stakeholders and will continue to do so. Bongaigaon Refinery takes pride and feels contented with its CER projects that stress the Indian Oil spirit of “Pehle Indian Phir Oil” and establish its Core Value of "Care".