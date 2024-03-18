Lok Sabha Polls: Assam BJP MP Forecasts Strong Victory In State; Projects 13 Of 14 Seats

Expressing confidence in BJP’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Assam BJP MP Pabitra Margherita asserted that the party is on track to secure 13 out of 14 seats in Assam and an impressive 22 out of 25 seats across the Northeast region.
Margherita revealed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheaded a crucial BJP party meeting focused on election management. He highlighted the chief minister’s directive to party leaders to actively engage with the public, accentuating the achievements of both the state and central governments.
"The Assam Chief Minister has given advice to us on how to go and reach the people with the achievements of both centre and state government. Some strategic discussions were held. We are very much optimistic and we look forward to work for the party and people of Assam," stated Pabitra Margherita.
He emphasized that during the election campaign, the BJP will present the reality to the people, spanning from peace and harmony to various sectors such as infrastructure development, arts and culture, education, healthcare, and connectivity, ensuring comprehensive coverage of developmental aspects.
"Modi is our candidate, Lotus is our symbol, philosophy of BJP is our energy. Our issue is only development and with this we are going to contest in this election. Apart from other parts of country Assam and North East are now 'Modi Moy'. Modi hai to sab kuch mumkin hai. Out of 25 seats in the North East, we are going to win more than 22 seats, and in Assam, we will win 13 out of 14 seats. This is only possible because of Modiji. He termed North East as Ashtalakshmi and this part is the growth engine of modern India. Everyone is standing with Modiji. With that energy we are going to campaign, and reach people. We are fully prepared and we are ready for any kind of election," asserted Pabitra Margherita.
Turning his attention to the opposition, the BJP MP criticized the Congress, likening it to a 'seasoned flower' that only emerges during elections.
"We see the opposition, specially the congress, like a seasoned flower. Only during the elections they come to the villages, towns to meet the people. But BJP's main motto is Seva hi sangathan. During any national calamity, BJP always stands with the people. We are always there with the people and hence we are marching forward towards victory," Margherita remarked.
Recalling the 2019 General Assembly elections, Margherita highlighted the BJP's significant performance, securing victory in nine out of ten seats it contested. He also acknowledged the electoral success of other parties and independents while reiterating the BJP's steadfast commitment to serving the people.