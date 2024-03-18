Lok Sabha Polls: Assam BJP MP Forecasts Strong Victory In State; Projects 13 Of 14 Seats

"Modi is our candidate, Lotus is our symbol, philosophy of BJP is our energy. Our issue is only development and with this we are going to contest in this election. Apart from other parts of country Assam and North East are now 'Modi Moy'. Modi hai to sab kuch mumkin hai. Out of 25 seats in the North East, we are going to win more than 22 seats, and in Assam, we will win 13 out of 14 seats. This is only possible because of Modiji. He termed North East as Ashtalakshmi and this part is the growth engine of modern India. Everyone is standing with Modiji. With that energy we are going to campaign, and reach people. We are fully prepared and we are ready for any kind of election," asserted Pabitra Margherita.