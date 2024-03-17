Lok Sabha Polls: 20,19,444 Voters in Guwahati Constituency | Details Here

A day after the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections were declared, the District Commissioner (DC) cum District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan district on Sunday chaired a crucial meeting regarding the conduct of the ensuing polls.
DC Sumit Sattawan, specifically shed light on the measures taken for the smooth conduct of the polls in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.
He said, “There are 10 assembly segments under the Guwahati parliamentary constituency. Out of these, two are in Goalpara, three in Kamrup Rural, and five in Kamrup Metro district. Across all the 10 assembly segments, the total number of voters is 20,19,444."
Highlighting the details of the number of voters in Guwahati, Sattawan said that there are a total of 9,93,268 male voters; 10,26,118 female voters and 58 third gender voters.
“All people above 85 years can cast their votes through postal ballots from their homes itself. 8,000 voters in Guwahati are over 80 years old,” the DC added.
Further, according to the DC, the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre has been chosen as the distribution receive center and strong room this time. All preparations will soon begin at the designated venue.
Sattawan said, “We will issue the notification on April 12, 2024. The last day of filing nomination is April 19, 2024. The nomination papers will be received from 11 am to 3 pm at the DC’s chamber. On April 20, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done and April 22 is the last date of the withdrawal of nomination. Guwahati will go to polls on May 7, 2024."
The DC further stated that a total of 2,181 polling stations have been set up in Guwahati, adding that no sensitive polling stations have been found in the city till now.
He said, “People can clarify their complaints related to the elections by contacting helpline number 1950. 25 flying squad teams have also been constituted. Apart from this, an app has been launched where candidates will be able to file their nominations. Reports about critical and vulnerable polling stations will be released soon."
Apart from this, there will be 15 model polling stations across Guwahati and provisions have been made to set up 102 women polling stations.
The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, revealing a three-phase voting process to be held on April 19, April 26, and May 7.