Lok Sabha Polls: 20,19,444 Voters in Guwahati Constituency | Details Here

Sattawan said, “We will issue the notification on April 12, 2024. The last day of filing nomination is April 19, 2024. The nomination papers will be received from 11 am to 3 pm at the DC’s chamber. On April 20, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done and April 22 is the last date of the withdrawal of nomination. Guwahati will go to polls on May 7, 2024."