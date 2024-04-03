Lok Sabha Polls: Assam Govt Declares Paid Holiday on Voting Days

The holiday has been declared to enable all employees to cast their votes in the three phases of the elections.

The notification read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare as Paid Holiday on the day of polls of General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024 1st phase being on 19th April/2024, 2nd phase on 26th April/2024 and 3rd phase on 7th May/2024 in all Factories, Plantations (including tea plantations), Shops & Commercial Establishment, Establishments for Public Entertainment or Amusement, Contractors' Establishment, Farms and such other Industries/ Workshop, Commercial & Business Establishment and Banking Institution etc. to enable the Workers/ Employees to cast their votes in the three phases of General Election, 2024 to the Parliamentary Constituencies of Assam.”