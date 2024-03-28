Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete Overview

Assam plays a pivotal role in Indian politics, especially during Lok Sabha Elections, owing to its strategic borders with Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Traditionally, Congress has dominated the Lok Sabha seats. Still, the

BJP's surge since 2014 has reshaped the political landscape, resulting in a decline for Congress and the emergence of BJP as a formidable presence in the state.

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phases

Assam's upcoming election, the first post-delimitation, is set to occur in three phases.

Polling dates are slated for April 19, April 26, and May 7.

The BJP-led government in Assam had sought to hold the polls before the Bohag Bihu celebrations, but the Election Commission (EC) chose to proceed with the three-phase schedule.

Voting will commence on April 19, right after the conclusion of the festival.

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constituencies Overview

- Assam, with 14 Lok Sabha seats, holds the 14th position among states with the highest number of seats.

- Among these, 11 constituencies are unreserved, while two are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and one for Scheduled Castes (SC).

- In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the dominant party in the state, winning nine seats, while Congress secured three seats.

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Electoral Prospects

As the 2024 elections approach, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hopes to expand its seat tally from the 2019 elections, buoyed by its increasing sway in Assam's political arena.

Conversely, Congress, supported by the newly established I.N.D.I.A alliance is preparing for a robust electoral campaign, with aspirations for a significant shift in the national political landscape.

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constituencies and Elected Members

Here is the list of constituencies and elected members from the 17th Lok Sabha Elections in Assam:

1. Karimganj: Kripanath Mallah (BJP)

2. Silchar: Rajdeep Roy (BJP)

3. Autonomous District: Horen Singh Bey (BJP)

4. Dhubri: Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF)

5. Kokrajhar: Naba Kumar Sarania (IND)

6. Barpeta: Abdul Khaleque (INC)

7. Gauhati: Queen Oja (BJP)

8. Mangaldoi: Dilip Saikia (BJP)

9. Tezpur: Pallab Lochan Das (BJP)

10. Nowgong: Pradyut Bordoloi (INC)

11. Kaliabor: Gourav Gogoi (INC)

12. Jorhat: Topon Kumar Gogoi (BJP)

13. Dibrugarh: Rameswar Teli (BJP)

14. Lakhimpur: Pradan Baruah (BJP)

Complete List of Candidates for the 18th Lok Sabha Elections of Assam:

1. Karimganj

- NDA: Kripanath Mallah

2. Silchar

- NDA: Parimal Suklabaidya

3. Autonomous District

- NDA: Amar Sing Tisso

4. Dhubri

5. Kokrajhar

6. Barpeta

7. Gauhati

- I.N.D.I.A: Bijuli Kalita Medhi

8. Mangaldoi

- NDA: Dilip Saikia

9. Tezpur

- NDA: Ranjit Dutta

10. Nowgong

- NDA: Suresh Bora

11. Kaliabor

- NDA: Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa

12. Jorhat

- NDA: Topon Kumar Gogai

13. Dibrugarh

- NDA: Sarbananda Sonowal

14. Lakhimpur

- NDA: Pradhan Baruah

The Assam Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 are anticipated to mark a pivotal moment in state politics, as the BJP and Congress ramp up their campaigns to secure a substantial share of seats. Given the state's strategic significance and evolving political landscape, this election holds paramount importance for both parties as they strive for supremacy in Assam's political arena.

