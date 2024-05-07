Lok Sabha Polls: Clash Erupts at Polling Booth in Assam's Mankachar

A polling booth in Mankachar under Assam's Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency turned volatile on Tuesday after a clash erupted between two groups, reports emerged.
The incident has been reported at No 158 polling booth in Mankachar's Kathalbari. The chaos reportedly erupted following the formation of queue by voters to cast their franchise.
Violent altercations occurred outside the polling booth after the incident unfolded.
Reportedly, the security official s have been deployed to bring the situation under control.