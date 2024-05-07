Assam

Lok Sabha Polls: Clash Erupts at Polling Booth in Assam's Mankachar

Violent altercations occurred outside the polling booth after the incident unfolded.
Lok Sabha Polls: Clash Erupts at Polling Booth in Assam's Mankachar
Lok Sabha Polls: Clash Erupts at Polling Booth in Assam's Mankachar
Pratidin Time

A polling booth in Mankachar under Assam's Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency turned volatile on Tuesday after a clash erupted between two groups, reports emerged.

The incident has been reported at No 158 polling booth in Mankachar's Kathalbari. The chaos reportedly erupted following the formation of queue by voters to cast their franchise.

Violent altercations occurred outside the polling booth after the incident unfolded.

Reportedly, the security official s have been deployed to bring the situation under control.

Lok Sabha Polls: Clash Erupts at Polling Booth in Assam's Mankachar
Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Votes in Ahmedabad, Urges People to Vote in Huge Numbers
Polling Booth
Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/lok-sabha-polls-clash-erupts-at-polling-booth-in-assams-mankachar
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com