Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Votes in Ahmedabad, Urges People to Vote in Huge Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat.
PM Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ahmedabad soon after the polling began at 7 am today and cast his vote.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was also present when Modi reached the polling booth.
Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, PM modi said, "Today is voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate."
"India's election process, election management is an example for the world's democracies to learn from. The world's biggest universities should do a case study. There are elections in around 64 countries and there should be a comparison of all of them. This year is like a celebration of democracy. I again tell the countrymen to vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy," he added.
He also advised media persons to take care of their health and asked them to drink more water.