Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Votes in Ahmedabad, Urges People to Vote in Huge Numbers

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, PM modi said, "Today is voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate."