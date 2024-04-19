Lok Sabha Polls: Female Voters Outnumber Males in All 5 Seats of Assam

Female voters across all five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam outnumbered male voters, as they came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise on Friday.
From 5 am onwards, women were seen queuing up before polling stations, most of them of the opinion that wanted to cast their vote early so that they could return home and continue with their daily chores.
The total number of women voters in the five constituencies is 43,64,859 as compared to 42,82,887 men. In contrast, there are 123 from the third gender.
However, only four women candidates are in the fray, constituting 11.4 percent of the total 35 contestants.
Reportedly, the Kaziranga constituency has 10,25,210 women and 10,24,883 male voters; Sonitpur has 8,21,012 women and 8,12,755 men; Jorhat constituency has 8,78,192 women and 8,48,923 men; Dibrugarh has 8,49,563 women voters and 8,09,990 males; and Lakhimpur has 7,90,882 women voters and 7,86,335 male voters.