Lok Sabha Polls: Over 1,000 Voters Boycott Polls In Assam

Amid voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam, people in Dhakuakhana and Dergaon have reportedly announced a complete boycott of the elections citing no development in the region.
In both locations, polling booths wore a deserted look as the voters were instead seen protesting on streets, blocking the road and raising slogans against the representatives of the constituency.
Displaying a banner declaring their boycott, the voters of Dhakuakhana's Ghilaguri said that they face a lot of hindrance in transportation as the roads are in a deplorable condition. The locals further alleged the negligence of the leaders, due to which they have decided not ot vote for any person.
Reportedly, a total of 538 voters are eligible to cast votes under the No 114 Ghilaguri polling station. However, not a single voter arrived in the centre since this morning.
On the other hand, over 600 voters in Dergaon's Borkoroiyoni boycotted the elections citing no repairment of roads in the remote areas.