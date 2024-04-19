Assam

Lok Sabha Polls: Quick Response Team Vehicle Submerges in Sadiya

According to sources, the incident occurred at Dibang Ghat this morning when the quick response team was on its way to repair a malfunctioned EVM in Amarpur.
Tragedy struck Assam’s Sadiya during the polling for the Lok Sabha polls after a vehicle of the quick response team submerged in the Deopani River on Friday, reports emerged.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Dibang Ghat this morning when the quick response team was on its way to repair a malfunctioned EVM in Amarpur. The vehicle that was coming from Sadiya bears registration number AS23AA-9433.

Reportedly, while they were on their way, the water levels of the Deopani River suddenly rose which submerged the vehicle.  The driver of the vehicle luckily managed to break free from the car.

Later, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the incident spot after a while and rescued the vehicle.

Lok Sabha Polls: Female Voters Outnumber Males in All 5 Seats of Assam
Assam Polls
Lok Sabha Polls

