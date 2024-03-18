Lok Sabha Polls: TMC Alleges Model Code Of Conduct Violation By Assam Govt

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised concerns over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling BJP-led government in the state.
In a formal letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, former MP and state TMC President Ripun Bora highlighted the prominent display of hoardings featuring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the state.
The letter stated that despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect on March 16, 2024, numerous hoardings bearing advertisements of the government, adorned with photographs of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, remain visible throughout Assam.
"With reference to the above this is to bring to your notice that Model Code of Conduct has come into force from evening of 16th March 2024. But there are still visible huge number of Hoardings across the state of Assam bearing different advertisements of the Government with photographs of Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Assam, etc.," the letter stated.
He further urged the Election Commission to intervene and direct the Assam Government to remove all government advertisements featuring photographs of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.
“Therefore you are requested to direct Assam Government to remove all the Government advertisements with photographs of Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Assam, etc immediately,” the letter read.
According to the ECI's Model Code of Conduct, issuing advertisements at the cost of public exchequer in official mass media or the misuse of it during elections which may influence voters should be avoided.
On Saturday, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, revealing a three-phase voting process to be held on April 19, April 26, and May 7, with counting of votes scheduled for June 4.