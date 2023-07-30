Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates New Assam Assembly Building

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday inaugurated the new Assam Legislative Assembly building at Dispur in Guwahati.
Previously, the Assembly operated from a converted tea warehouse after Dispur became the capital in 1972. The inaugural event will be graced by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, among others.
It is to be mentioned that Assam has witnessed the inauguration of its new permanent assembly building after half a century.